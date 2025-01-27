Near Kyiv, a teenager climbed onto the roof of a train and was electrocuted

In the Kyiv region, a boy climbed onto the roof of a train, grabbed the current collector with his hand and received burns due to electric shock. The teenager is currently in the hospital. This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, according to UNN.

“On January 26, the police received a report from the duty officer at the Bobryk railway station, who reported that a teenager had been injured. Law enforcement officers found out that a group of minors was traveling on a Kyiv-Nizhyn electric train,” the statement said.

As you know, several guys went into the inter-car vestibule while the train was moving. One of them decided to climb onto the roof of the car, where he grabbed the current collector with his hand and was electrocuted, causing burns.

A 14-year-old minor was hospitalized with burns to his body in Brovary hospital.

Recall

In Odesa region, a 12-year-old boy was electrocuted after climbing onto a freight train car. The incident occurred on January 11 at around 8 p.m. The teenager died on the way to the hospital.