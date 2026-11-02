Near Kyiv, a crowd tried to storm the fence of a house where people may have been illegally detained

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, in the Kyiv region, people tried to storm a gate to get into the yard of a house where people may have been held illegally. This was reported by UNN journalists from the scene.

Details

About ten unidentified individuals stormed the iron gate set in a brick wall. They all appeared to be young men who hid their faces under medical masks and the hoods of their jackets. One after another, they kicked the door, trying to damage it.

Eventually, a law enforcement officer approached the crowd and reprimanded the people.

However, eyewitnesses continued to behave aggressively and claimed that military personnel were allegedly illegally holding people in the house whose yard they were trying to enter. Tear gas was used against the crowd.

What preceded this

Since midday, information had been circulating about an incident in the area of 7 Soniachna Street (the Petropavlivska Borshchahivka district of the capital). Eyewitnesses posted videos from the location showing ambulances and medical workers. The main version put forward was that an allegedly armed unidentified man was holding 40 civilians hostage in a private house. Some of them had reportedly already been injured and needed medical assistance.

Later, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Central Region joined the dialogue with media representatives. It assured that the information about dozens of hostages allegedly being held in a private house was untrue. The incident itself arose over the detention of a serviceman who had gone AWOL.

However, less than an hour later, testimony emerged from a medical worker at the scene. The woman, together with law enforcement officers, gained access to the private house at the address. She later told journalists that inside the building—from the attic all the way down to the basement—she had seen at least 25 people. It was unknown whether they were civilians or military personnel. Four of the people found inside the building required medical assistance. They had already been loaded into ambulances. The medic did not specify what particular injuries the men had sustained or who had inflicted them.