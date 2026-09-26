Nawrocki’s office called on Tusk not to exploit fears of the Russian Federation

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk should be more responsible in his public statements regarding Russia. Marcin Przydacz, head of the International Policy Department of the Chancellery of the President of Poland, said this in an interview with Polstat News reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, politicians should not use society's fears regarding Russia to achieve political goals.

It is not possible to speculate on Poles' fears and use the issue of Russia to gain political points - Przydacz said.

He warned Tusk against the "desire to use this situation for his own purposes, because if he overdoes it, at some point people will become indifferent and, indeed, when a threat emerges, they will either fail to react or ignore the prime minister's warnings".

Tusk on the war in Ukraine: "The coming months will be critical"

Context

A few days ago, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that, due to a Russian attack on Ukraine near the Polish border, two border crossing points—in Dorohusk and Zosin—had to be evacuated.

According to Tusk, such situations force Poland to act very consistently on its territory, cooperate with Ukraine, and also warn Europe and its European partners that truly difficult times are coming and that it is necessary to prepare well for the coming weeks and months.

Earlier, Tusk warned of an intensification of Russian attacks and the risk of escalation in Poland.

Just four kilometers away – Tusk said that Russia struck a gas station "very close to the Polish border"