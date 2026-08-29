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Tusk on the war in Ukraine: "The coming months will be critical"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1932 views

The Polish prime minister said that the war is experiencing a turning point and that Poland must be prepared for various scenarios.

Tusk on the war in Ukraine: "The coming months will be critical"

The Russian-Ukrainian war is at a turning point, the next seven or eight months will be critical, and there must be readiness for various developments, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, UNN writes, citing Onet Wiadomości.

Details

Responding to a question about how he assesses Russia's intentions, Tusk said that "today no one has any doubts; this is not only connected with the CIA chief's visit to Moscow; these signals have been publicly known for many weeks already. It is clear that Russia is preparing to escalate tensions both in the war with Ukraine and throughout the region. This autumn and winter are expected to be decisive for Russia".

Tusk stressed that Poland "must be ready for various developments".

"The next seven or eight months will certainly be critical," the Polish prime minister said.

He added that the Russian-Ukrainian war "is experiencing a turning point".

The Polish prime minister also stated that on security issues "we must act with a certain degree of caution," but that "the most important issues cannot be concealed." "Many weeks ago, I said in an interview with the Financial Times that there is a real threat that Russia may decide to launch a limited attack on one of the NATO countries. [...] I knew exactly what I was saying," he stressed.

Regarding the CIA chief's visit to Moscow, Tusk said: "We are in constant contact with the CIA leadership, so no information will surprise us. We were also warned of the need for urgent talks at the highest possible Polish-American level on this issue."

Tusk stated that the next 100 days could decide the outcome of the war in Ukraine30.07.26, 15:17 • 36597 views

Julia Shramko

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