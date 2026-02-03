$42.970.16
Shahed-136

NATO will continue to pressure Russia and support Ukraine for as long as it takes - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

NATO Secretary General Marco Rutte stated that Russia's economy is suffering significant losses due to increased pressure on its shadow fleet. NATO will continue to support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia.

The Russian economy continues to suffer serious losses, particularly due to increased pressure on the so-called shadow fleet, and the North Atlantic Alliance will not cease its support for Ukraine in countering aggression. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Marco Rutte during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, despite Moscow's attempts to adapt to sanctions and restrictions, the Russian economy continues to suffer, and measures against schemes to circumvent restrictions are having a tangible effect.

Rutte emphasized that NATO intends to continue increasing pressure on Russia and simultaneously strengthen support for Ukraine.

We will continue to put pressure on Russia and will continue our support for Ukraine. Rest assured that NATO stands with Ukraine and is ready to do so for years to come

- he noted.

The Secretary General of the Alliance addressed the people's deputies and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing the common security interests of Ukraine and NATO countries.

Your security is our security. Your peace is our peace. And it must be just and long-lasting, so that Ukraine is strong and free, and Russia understands that this reality will remain for a long time.

- Rutte emphasized.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Marco Rutte stated that the allies' goal is to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine with real security guarantees. The US, Europe, and Canada are ready to provide Ukraine with security assurances and guarantees.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkraineEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
Canada
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine