NATO strengthens cooperation with neutral Austria

The Alliance and Austria have signed agreements to deepen cooperation, including the exchange of intelligence. Austria, while maintaining its neutral status, is not a member of NATO.
NATO and the Austrian government recently signed agreements to promote greater cooperation and the exchange of classified and confidential intelligence information
She added that key partnerships with other countries help strengthen the Alliance and strengthen Euro-Atlantic security.
Neutral status of Austria
Austria could have become a member of NATO repeatedly. The country's accession to the Alliance is hampered by the position of the country's leading political parties, which oppose the abandonment of neutral status. Cooperation between NATO and Austria is carried out within the framework of the Partnership for Peace program, which Austria joined in 1995.
The North Atlantic Alliance and Austria cooperate in peacekeeping operations and develop practical cooperation in a number of areas.
In particular, in 1996, Austrian troops joined NATO countries in ensuring the peace achieved as a result of the Dayton Agreement on Bosnia and Herzegovina. A battalion was allocated to the NATO-led peacekeeping force until 2001. At that time, a total of 600 Austrian servicemen were involved.
Austrian troops also joined the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan in 2002, providing their expertise and logistical support to allied troops.
During 2005, Austria deployed troops to operate as part of the German-led Provincial Reconstruction Team in Kunduz Province to ensure the security of parliamentary elections in Afghanistan.
Cooperation also takes place in other areas, in addition to military and security, including assistance to civilians in emergencies, scientific cooperation and environmental protection.
