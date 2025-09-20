$41.250.00
NATO must respond militarily to Russian violations, including shooting down aircraft - Czech President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that NATO should respond militarily to violations by Russia, which could include shooting down a Russian aircraft. This is related to recent violations of Estonian and Polish airspace by Russian aircraft and UAVs.

NATO must respond militarily to Russian violations, including shooting down aircraft - Czech President

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that NATO must respond to Russian violations by military means. He also clarified that a military response could include shooting down a Russian aircraft, UNN reports with reference to "Radio Prague" and ČTK.

Looking at what is happening around us today, reminding ourselves of the importance of NATO membership is probably more important than ever. It tells us who our true friends and allies are and where we want to belong 

— said the Czech president, speaking to journalists at the opening of NATO Days in Mošnov.

He recalled this week's violation of Estonian airspace by Russian fighter jets and the recent invasion of Polish airspace by two dozen Russian UAVs.

Russia will continue to try to spread its aggression: Zelenskyy on Russian interference against Poland and Estonia20.09.25, 18:51 • 1240 views

What happened in recent days in Poland, Estonia, what has been happening in Ukraine for four years, concerns all of us, because if we do not maintain unity, sooner or later it will happen to us too 

— Pavel emphasized.

Let's add

On Czech Television, Czech President Petr Pavel stated that in the event of a violation by Russia, NATO must react appropriately.

Including by military means. Russia will very quickly realize that it has made a mistake and crossed the line of what is permissible. Unfortunately, this is balancing on the brink of conflict, but it is simply impossible to give in to evil 

— Pavel said.

He noted that a military response could include shooting down a Russian aircraft, ČTK reports.

Estonia released the flight path of Russian MiG-31s that violated its airspace20.09.25, 15:37 • 2656 views

Recall

As reported by UNN, Estonian airspace was violated by Russian military aircraft on Friday.  

Subsequently, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.

A number of leaders of allied countries condemned Russia's actions. On Friday, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas stated that the Estonian government had requested consultations with allies regarding Article 4 of NATO.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Petr Pavel
NATO
Czech Republic
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland