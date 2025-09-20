Russia will continue to try to spread its aggression: Zelenskyy on Russian interference against Poland and Estonia

$41.250.00
48.780.01
ukenru
03:23 PM • 1424 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
01:11 PM • 14079 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
10:19 AM • 17014 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 25252 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 45244 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 49717 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 49439 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 42041 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 51558 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 65385 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
53%
756mm
Popular news
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on UkraineSeptember 20, 06:16 AM • 21223 views
General Staff confirmed hit to Saratov and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries, Samara production station in RussiaSeptember 20, 06:59 AM • 6656 views
Enemy attacked Sumy: there are power outagesSeptember 20, 07:53 AM • 5716 views
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellationsSeptember 20, 08:02 AM • 24921 views
Russian attack on Kyiv region affected three districts: consequences shownPhotoSeptember 20, 08:13 AM • 12624 views
Publications
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 25252 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 45244 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 54049 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 65385 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 53652 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Rustem Umerov
Kristen Michal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipro
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 51558 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 54050 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 24763 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 27141 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 29847 views
Actual
MiG-31
Facebook
TikTok
Bild
The Guardian

Russia will continue to try to spread its aggression: Zelenskyy on Russian interference against Poland and Estonia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will continue to spread aggression and destabilization. This was a response to incidents involving Russian military aircraft violating Estonian airspace and Russia's interference against Poland.

Russia will continue to try to spread its aggression: Zelenskyy on Russian interference against Poland and Estonia

Russians will try to continue spreading their aggression, their destabilization, their interference. This is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian interference against both Poland and Estonia, UNN reports.

Everyone now sees Russian interference against Poland, and yesterday against Estonia, and these are not accidental things. Russians will try to continue spreading their aggression, their destabilization, their interference. This is their system. We must counteract this. And also systematically. All together 

- Zelenskyy said.

Estonia released the flight path of Russian MiG-31s that violated its airspace20.09.25, 15:37 • 2294 views

Recall

As reported by UNN, Estonia's airspace was violated by Russian military aircraft on Friday.

Subsequently, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.

A number of leaders of allied countries condemned Russia's actions. On Friday, Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that the Estonian government had requested consultations with allies regarding Article 4 of NATO.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia
Poland