Russia will continue to try to spread its aggression: Zelenskyy on Russian interference against Poland and Estonia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will continue to spread aggression and destabilization. This was a response to incidents involving Russian military aircraft violating Estonian airspace and Russia's interference against Poland.
Russians will try to continue spreading their aggression, their destabilization, their interference. This is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian interference against both Poland and Estonia, UNN reports.
Everyone now sees Russian interference against Poland, and yesterday against Estonia, and these are not accidental things. Russians will try to continue spreading their aggression, their destabilization, their interference. This is their system. We must counteract this. And also systematically. All together
As reported by UNN, Estonia's airspace was violated by Russian military aircraft on Friday.
Subsequently, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.
A number of leaders of allied countries condemned Russia's actions. On Friday, Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that the Estonian government had requested consultations with allies regarding Article 4 of NATO.