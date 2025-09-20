Russia will continue to try to spread its aggression: Zelenskyy on Russian interference against Poland and Estonia

Russians will try to continue spreading their aggression, their destabilization, their interference. This is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian interference against both Poland and Estonia, UNN reports.

Everyone now sees Russian interference against Poland, and yesterday against Estonia, and these are not accidental things. Russians will try to continue spreading their aggression, their destabilization, their interference. This is their system. We must counteract this. And also systematically. All together - Zelenskyy said.

Estonia released the flight path of Russian MiG-31s that violated its airspace

Recall

As reported by UNN, Estonia's airspace was violated by Russian military aircraft on Friday.

Subsequently, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.

A number of leaders of allied countries condemned Russia's actions. On Friday, Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that the Estonian government had requested consultations with allies regarding Article 4 of NATO.