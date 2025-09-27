NATO Chiefs of Staff meet to discuss Russian airspace violations

NATO Chiefs of Staff gathered in Riga on Saturday to discuss recent airspace violations by Russian forces, dpa reports, writes UNN.

"Today, I express full and unconditional solidarity with all allies whose airspace has been violated. The alliance's response has been resolute and will only intensify," said Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chairman of the 32-nation NATO Military Committee, in his opening remarks.

"These actions are escalatory, reckless, and life-threatening, and Russia bears full responsibility for these actions," Dragone said.

Dragone pointed to historical events, noting that on September 25, 1939, Soviet bombers and reconnaissance aircraft violated the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, calling it "the first signal of Moscow's determination to impose its will."

"This moment should deeply concern us today," he said.

In his host address, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs stated: "Today, the top priority, without a doubt, is air defense."

He added: "As I have already noted, Russia continues a series of provocations, including the recent reckless violation of Polish and Estonian airspace."

Rinkēvičs called for a continued resolute response that would transform Baltic air policing into a Baltic air defense mission with appropriate rules of engagement. As Delfi writes, he called for transforming Baltic air policing into an air defense mission and using technological solutions to combat drones, drawing on Ukraine's experience.

Rinkēvičs stated that "Russia should have no doubt about NATO's ability to defend member states and deter any threats."

The President of Latvia emphasized that increasing defense spending is a test for each country and for Europe as a whole, which is taking on its fair share of the costs. In his opinion, it is in the interest of NATO member states to provide the alliance's new defense plans with the necessary forces and capabilities.

"This is not about Excel spreadsheets or political slogans, but about real capabilities that armies, navies, and air forces need to counter both new and traditional threats. [...] Russia is a long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security and tests Europe and NATO in every possible way," Rinkēvičs said.

He emphasized that the best way to protect member countries is through deterrence, but it must be effective. The President of Latvia noted that Latvia continues to invest in the development of defense capabilities and will soon be ready to allocate 5% of its GDP to defense.

Rinkēvičs reminded that Latvia, as a neighbor of Russia and Belarus, is aware of its responsibility to strengthen the external border of NATO and the European Union. In everyday life, this also means constant counteraction to illegal migration, which is part of the hybrid tactics of both countries.

The President of Latvia emphasized the importance of the Baltic Defense Line, the presence of allied forces in Latvia, and the combat readiness of the multinational NATO brigade in Latvia led by Canada. He also positively assessed NATO operations against the activity of the Russian "shadow fleet."

Recently, Russian forces have carried out a series of potentially dangerous incursions into NATO airspace over the Baltic states and Poland. These incursions were linked to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the publication notes.

The NATO Military Committee advises Alliance countries on military matters. One of the goals of this year's conference is to implement the decisions made at the NATO summit in The Hague at the end of June.