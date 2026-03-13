NASA plans to send Artemis astronauts to the Moon in April for the first time in 50 years

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 16368 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 42093 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 40811 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 59382 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 32649 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 22715 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 18655 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23298 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40163 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 50076 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
1m/s
77%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nawrocki vetoed the SAFE law, Tusk called it a disgrace and convenes an extraordinary government meetingMarch 12, 09:29 PM • 17195 views
Iran attacked a French military base near Erbil in Iraq, with injuries and a large fire reportedMarch 12, 10:05 PM • 15286 views
Iran threatened to destroy the region's oil and gas infrastructure in case of an attack on energy facilitiesMarch 12, 10:25 PM • 20315 views
US KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraqi airspaceMarch 12, 10:40 PM • 31668 views
Ukraine to be first to test new Michelangelo air defense dome from LeonardoMarch 12, 11:58 PM • 26679 views
Publications
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 59363 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 36539 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 32072 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 60730 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 64239 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Mark Carney
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 19671 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 19861 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 18500 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 34697 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 53547 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Financial Times
The Diplomat

NASA plans to send Artemis astronauts to the Moon in April for the first time in 50 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

The Artemis II mission with four astronauts is scheduled for April 1 after the rocket's repairs are completed. NASA estimates the chances of success for the new system at 50 percent.

NASA plans to send Artemis astronauts to the Moon in April for the first time in 50 years

NASA on Thursday approved the launch of its rocket to the Moon in April with four astronauts after completing the final stage of repairs, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The 98-meter rocket will be rolled out from the hangar back to the launch pad next week at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, allowing for a launch attempt as early as April 1. This will be humanity's first flight to the Moon in over 50 years.

The "Artemis II" crew was supposed to orbit the Moon earlier this year, but a fuel leak and other issues with the launch vehicle prevented it.

Although NASA managed to fix a hydrogen fuel leak at the launch pad in February, a helium flow problem forced the space agency to return the rocket to the Vehicle Assembly Building for repairs, pushing the mission to April.

The space agency has only six days in early April for the launch, after which the mission will be postponed until April 30 - early May. "This is a test flight, and it is not without risk, but our team and our equipment are ready," Lori Glaze of NASA told reporters at the end of a two-day flight readiness review.

Glaze and other NASA officials declined to specify the probability of risk for the upcoming mission.

History shows that a new rocket essentially has a 50% chance of success, said John Honeycutt, head of the mission management team.

So much time has passed since the SLS's only previous flight - more than three years ago without a crew - that it's difficult to make sense of any risk assessment figures, Honeycutt said.

"This is not the first flight," Glaze said. "But we are also not operating in a regular mode. So we definitely have significantly more risks than a system that flies constantly."

NASA plans to create a nuclear reactor on the Moon by 203015.01.26, 02:15 • 5352 views

Late last month, new NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman announced a major reorganization of the "Artemis" program to accelerate processes and thus reduce risks. Dissatisfied with the slow pace and long breaks between lunar missions, he added an additional training flight in Earth orbit next year. This is now the new "Artemis III," and the landing of two astronauts on the Moon has been moved to "Artemis IV." Isaacman plans one, and possibly two, lunar landings in 2028.

The NASA Office of Inspector General warned this week during an audit that the space agency needs to develop a plan to rescue its lunar crews. According to the report, landing near the Moon's south pole will be riskier than for Apollo astronauts closer to the equator due to the complex polar terrain.

The report named lunar landers as the primary cause of potential crew fatalities during the first few lunar landings under the Artemis program. It cited a crew fatality threshold for the space agency of 1 in 40 for lunar operations and 1 in 30 for Artemis missions overall.

Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, which received a contract from NASA to supply lunar landers for astronauts, have accelerated their work to meet the new target date of 2028. The Office of Inspector General stated that many technical challenges remain, including refueling the landers in Earth orbit before flying to the Moon.

Addition

NASA sent 24 astronauts to the Moon as part of the Apollo program, 12 of whom successfully landed. All lunar missions, except for one - Apollo 13 - achieved their main goals. The program ended with the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

NASA has once again canceled the March launch of the Artemis II mission around the Moon due to a technical malfunction of the rocket.22.02.26, 01:57 • 17303 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
SpaceX
NASA
Blue Origin
Jeff Bezos
Elon Musk
United States
Florida