NASA plans to create a nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2030

07:44 PM
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Popular news
US withdraws some troops from Qatar: the reason became known
January 14, 03:20 PM
Family dies in Kyiv due to generator operating in apartment
January 14, 03:34 PM
Russian tanker seized by US enters UK waters
January 14, 04:23 PM
Logistical Shield from Tokyo: Japan Completes Transfer of Special Equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
06:36 PM
Raids on nail salons in five German regions - DW
06:49 PM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
January 14, 11:32 AM
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
January 14, 07:00 AM
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
January 13, 07:36 PM
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
January 13, 03:09 PM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
January 10, 03:04 PM
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
January 10, 01:08 PM
NASA plans to create a nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2030

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

NASA intends to establish a nuclear power plant on the Moon by 2030 to support lunar bases. The US aims to "return" to the Moon and build infrastructure for sustained presence.

NASA plans to create a nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2030

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is serious about establishing a nuclear power plant on the Moon by 2030. This was reported by Space.com, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that for several years, the agency has been working on the development of a nuclear reactor that could power one or more bases on the lunar surface, which NASA wants to create as part of its Artemis program.

In December, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order stating that the construction of such a base should begin by 2030, and the nuclear reactor should be ready for launch to the lunar surface by the same year. And on January 13, NASA and the US Department of Energy signed a memorandum of understanding confirming their commitment to meet this ambitious deadline.

Under President Trump's national space policy, America aims to "return" to the Moon, build infrastructure for existence, and make the investments necessary for the next giant leap to Mars and beyond. ... This agreement strengthens cooperation between NASA and the Department of Energy to provide the capabilities needed to usher in a Golden Age of space exploration and discovery.

– said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

The publication adds that nuclear power systems are the most efficient solution for deep space, as they are capable of operating for years without refueling and are not dependent on sunlight or weather conditions, unlike solar panels.

Recall

"Roscosmos" plans to build a stationary power source on the Moon by 2036. The project is being implemented jointly with China to provide energy for a future scientific base and lunar rovers.

US signs contract to boost missile tracking in space for Trump's 'Golden Dome'
20.12.25, 19:55

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldTechnologies
Donald Trump
China
United States