NASA plans to create a nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2030

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is serious about establishing a nuclear power plant on the Moon by 2030. This was reported by Space.com, informs UNN.

It is noted that for several years, the agency has been working on the development of a nuclear reactor that could power one or more bases on the lunar surface, which NASA wants to create as part of its Artemis program.

In December, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order stating that the construction of such a base should begin by 2030, and the nuclear reactor should be ready for launch to the lunar surface by the same year. And on January 13, NASA and the US Department of Energy signed a memorandum of understanding confirming their commitment to meet this ambitious deadline.

Under President Trump's national space policy, America aims to "return" to the Moon, build infrastructure for existence, and make the investments necessary for the next giant leap to Mars and beyond. ... This agreement strengthens cooperation between NASA and the Department of Energy to provide the capabilities needed to usher in a Golden Age of space exploration and discovery. – said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

The publication adds that nuclear power systems are the most efficient solution for deep space, as they are capable of operating for years without refueling and are not dependent on sunlight or weather conditions, unlike solar panels.

"Roscosmos" plans to build a stationary power source on the Moon by 2036. The project is being implemented jointly with China to provide energy for a future scientific base and lunar rovers.

