Narendra Modi will not come to Moscow for the May 9 parade: India will be represented at "another level"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not come to Moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

According to vladimir putin's spokesman dmitry peskov, India will still be represented at this event, but "at a different level." At the same time, he specified that Chinese leader Xi Jinping will be in Moscow for the May 9 parade.

Peskov's spokesman did not provide other details, Russian Telegram channels report.

Let us remind

Tensions are rising on the border between India and Pakistan, with armed clashes already taking place between the two states.

This happened after militants in the Kashmir region opened fire on a group of tourists. According to law enforcement officials, 26 people died and 17 were injured. In response, India banned Pakistani citizens from entering the country on special visas, and all military advisers of the Pakistani mission in India were declared persona non grata.

In response, Pakistan suspended trade with India, as well as suspended visas for Indian citizens and expelled Indian diplomats.

