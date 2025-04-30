$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11284 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35738 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65296 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 114999 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69509 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 216134 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160881 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114348 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137492 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107639 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Narendra Modi will not come to Moscow for the May 9 parade: India will be represented at "another level"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4222 views

Narendra Modi will not be present at the May 9 celebrations in Moscow. Peskov stated that India will be represented at another level, while Xi Jinping will attend the parade.

Narendra Modi will not come to Moscow for the May 9 parade: India will be represented at "another level"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not come to Moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

According to vladimir putin's spokesman dmitry peskov, India will still be represented at this event, but "at a different level." At the same time, he specified that Chinese leader Xi Jinping will be in Moscow for the May 9 parade.

Peskov's spokesman did not provide other details, Russian Telegram channels report.

Let us remind

Tensions are rising on the border between India and Pakistan, with armed clashes already taking place between the two states.

This happened after militants in the Kashmir region opened fire on a group of tourists. According to law enforcement officials, 26 people died and 17 were injured. In response, India banned Pakistani citizens from entering the country on special visas, and all military advisers of the Pakistani mission in India were declared persona non grata.

In response, Pakistan suspended trade with India, as well as suspended visas for Indian citizens and expelled Indian diplomats.

Fico promised to attend the parade in Moscow on May 9, despite EU warnings15.04.25, 23:58 • 4463 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
India
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
China
Pakistan
