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Naftogaz: over the past week, Russia attacked gas assets 13 times; this year intensity doubled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

Over the past week, Russia attacked Naftogaz Group facilities 13 times, using drones and missiles. As a result of the strikes, the operation of some facilities was halted, leading to a loss of production volumes.

Naftogaz: over the past week, Russia attacked gas assets 13 times; this year intensity doubled
file photo

Over the course of a week, Russia attacked Naftogaz Group facilities 13 times, the company said on Monday, UNN reports.

Over the past week, Russia attacked Naftogaz Group facilities in various regions of the country 13 times. The enemy used drones and missiles. One of the assets was attacked several times. In particular, the enemy is concentrating its strikes on production infrastructure. The shelling caused serious damage to production facilities and equipment. The operation of some facilities was halted as a result of the attacks

- Naftogaz reported.

As noted, the shutdown "leads to a loss of production volumes." According to the company, its specialists begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

"Thanks to strict adherence to safety protocols, none of the employees were injured during the enemy attacks — and this is the most important thing. Preparations for winter are taking place amid an unprecedentedly high intensity of attacks on Naftogaz facilities. I thank everyone who is working at production sites in these conditions today and ensuring that the country has gas," said Naftogaz Acting Chairman of the Management Board Serhii Fedorenko.

According to Naftogaz, since the beginning of 2026, Russia has attacked Naftogaz Group facilities 293 times. "The intensity of the attacks has more than doubled compared with previous years," the statement said.

Russia attacked Poltava region with ballistic missiles and drones, hitting three enterprises17.08.26, 08:52 • 1046 views

Julia Shramko

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