Russia attacked Poltava region with ballistic missiles and drones, hitting three enterprises
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russia's attack on the Poltava region, three industrial enterprises in two districts were affected. There were no fatalities or casualties, and the fires have been extinguished.
Poltava region was attacked by the Russian Federation with ballistic missiles and drones, hitting three industrial enterprises in two districts and causing fires, Poltava Regional Military Administration head Vitalii Diakivnych said on Monday on social media, UNN reports.
Kremenchuk district was attacked with ballistic missiles. Two industrial enterprises came under attack. Fires broke out at the sites. At one of the enterprises, State Emergency Service units extinguished the blaze during the night. At the second, due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers were unable to safely begin firefighting for some time
According to him, as of now, the fire has been completely extinguished.
UAVs also attacked another industrial enterprise in Myrhorod district
All fires have now been extinguished, the State Emergency Service reported, showing the aftermath.
"Most importantly, there are no dead or injured," Diakivnych emphasized.