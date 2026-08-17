Russia attacked Poltava region with ballistic missiles and drones, hitting three enterprises

Poltava region was attacked by the Russian Federation with ballistic missiles and drones, hitting three industrial enterprises in two districts and causing fires, Poltava Regional Military Administration head Vitalii Diakivnych said on Monday on social media, UNN reports.

Kremenchuk district was attacked with ballistic missiles. Two industrial enterprises came under attack. Fires broke out at the sites. At one of the enterprises, State Emergency Service units extinguished the blaze during the night. At the second, due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers were unable to safely begin firefighting for some time - Diakivnych said, detailing the enemy attacks.

According to him, as of now, the fire has been completely extinguished.

UAVs also attacked another industrial enterprise in Myrhorod district - the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

All fires have now been extinguished, the State Emergency Service reported, showing the aftermath.

"Most importantly, there are no dead or injured," Diakivnych emphasized.