Russia attacked Poltava region with ballistic missiles and drones, hitting three enterprises

$44.7051.55
ukenru
05:27 AM • 5066 views
The EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas
04:33 AM • 4488 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims
04:21 AM • 13133 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
12:57 AM • 3708 views
Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember
August 16, 06:07 PM • 29677 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 32637 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
August 16, 02:39 PM • 48425 views
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?
August 16, 02:09 PM • 23754 views
Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk wins gold at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 50207 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
August 16, 12:10 PM • 26859 views
Zelenskyy has not submitted nominations for the ministers of defense and foreign affairs — MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
3.1m/s
43%
747mm
Popular news
Ronaldo's comment under Messi's post set a new Instagram world recordPhotoAugust 16, 08:18 PM • 10175 views
Sybiga called on Greece to strengthen the protection of Ukraine’s skies and security in the Black SeaAugust 16, 08:30 PM • 8826 views
Eight Muslim countries condemned Israel’s rejection of the U.S. plan for GazaAugust 16, 09:37 PM • 6814 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 16402 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their home01:05 AM • 13508 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 48401 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 50198 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 101840 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 84633 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 76814 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Bart De Wever
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Israel
Indonesia
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their home01:05 AM • 13611 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 16497 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 53672 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 90731 views
Travis Kelce shared details of his wedding to Taylor Swift and called it the best night of his lifePhotoAugust 12, 10:15 PM • 85471 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

Russia attacked Poltava region with ballistic missiles and drones, hitting three enterprises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

As a result of Russia's attack on the Poltava region, three industrial enterprises in two districts were affected. There were no fatalities or casualties, and the fires have been extinguished.

Russia attacked Poltava region with ballistic missiles and drones, hitting three enterprises

Poltava region was attacked by the Russian Federation with ballistic missiles and drones, hitting three industrial enterprises in two districts and causing fires, Poltava Regional Military Administration head Vitalii Diakivnych said on Monday on social media, UNN reports.

Kremenchuk district was attacked with ballistic missiles. Two industrial enterprises came under attack. Fires broke out at the sites. At one of the enterprises, State Emergency Service units extinguished the blaze during the night. At the second, due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers were unable to safely begin firefighting for some time

- Diakivnych said, detailing the enemy attacks.

According to him, as of now, the fire has been completely extinguished.

UAVs also attacked another industrial enterprise in Myrhorod district

- the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

All fires have now been extinguished, the State Emergency Service reported, showing the aftermath.

"Most importantly, there are no dead or injured," Diakivnych emphasized.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast