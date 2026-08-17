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106 of 128 drones launched by Russia at Ukraine neutralized overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2160 views

During the night of August 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with 128 attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 106 drones; strikes were recorded at 14 locations.

106 of 128 drones launched by Russia at Ukraine neutralized overnight

Russia launched 128 drones at Ukraine overnight, 106 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of August 17 (from 18:00 on August 16), the enemy attacked with 128 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 106 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits by enemy drones were recorded at 14 locations, and the falls of downed drones (debris) at 2 locations

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Russia lost 1,440 military personnel and 2,801 pieces of equipment and weaponry over the past day17.08.26, 07:12 • 3188 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine