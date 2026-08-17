Russia lost 1,440 military personnel and 2,801 pieces of equipment and weaponry over the past day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 1,440 military personnel, as well as 2,801 pieces of equipment, weapons and drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The Russians suffered their greatest losses among operational-tactical-level drones — 2,093 units. In addition, 597 vehicles and fuel tankers, 93 artillery systems and 16 ground-based robotic systems were destroyed.

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops also destroyed 4 armored combat vehicles, 3 multiple-launch rocket systems and 2 tanks. In addition, 2 air defense systems, 3 cruise missiles and 5 pieces of special equipment were neutralized.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia's total combat losses have amounted to approximately 1,468,760 military personnel. The Russian army has also lost 12,272 tanks, 25,155 armored combat vehicles, 48,100 artillery systems, 2,037 MLRS and 1,572 air defense systems.

In addition, 439 aircraft, 354 helicopters, 465,497 operational-tactical-level UAVs, 5,010 cruise missiles, 2,273 ground-based robotic systems, 135,448 vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,540 pieces of special equipment have been destroyed.

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