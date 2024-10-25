NABU Director insists on creating his own expert institution - the public is against it

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 24826 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 122301 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 177479 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 111440 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 347172 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175103 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145933 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196443 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125298 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108291 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABU Director insists on creating his own expert institution - the public is against it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14760 views

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos insists on creating his own expert institution to conduct independent examinations. The lawyers' community is against it because of the risks of manipulating evidence.

NABU Director insists on creating his own expert institution - the public is against it

Despite the warnings of the legal community, the Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semen Kryvonos continues to insist on the need to create a separate expert institution under the Bureau. He stated this in an interview with Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

Two other systemic problems are worth mentioning: independent wiretapping, which the NABU still does not have, and independent expertise. Of course, if the NABU asks for an expert opinion on a top corrupt official from some conventional forensic institute that is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Justice or the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it is impossible to maintain complete secrecy in the case. I think it's easy for you to guess how long it will take for potential defendants to find out what the examination is about. And what is the chance that the information will not only be passed on, but also distorted? It's a huge one. I'm not talking about the results of the examination

- Krivonos noted.

However, the idea of the head of the NABU to create his own expert institution for the bureau looks extremely alarming.

Especially given the repeated facts of detectives manipulating forensic examinations. For example, as was the case with the examinations in the cases of Rotterdam+ and former Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan. According to lawyer Iryna Odynets, the NABU lost in court because during the investigation, detectives in these cases “drew” forensic examinations in friendly private offices, and then unsuccessfully tried to confirm their accusations with them. Volodymyr Omelyan himself also noted that detectives engaged “dubious experts” during the investigation of the case against him.

In addition, the NABU tried to leak the expert examination in the case against former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky, which they themselves had ordered and which was apparently supposed to testify to his innocence.

NABU detectives are not above ordering examinations from a “friendly” company - Expert Group “ES&D” LLC. This is not surprising, since the examinations are ordered by Senior Detective Viktor Yarema, and performed by the daughter of his former colleague from the Rivne Prosecutor's Office, who is registered as an employee of the LLC “ES&D”.  The NACP records a conflict of interest in the NABU regarding this company, but refrains from checking it and “turns a blind eye” to such investigations by NABU detectives.

The idea of creating a separate expert institution at the NABU was also criticized by the legal community, as in this case there may be many times more “painted” examinations, which could lead to manipulation of the evidence base and jeopardize the objectivity of justice. For example, Oleksandr Babikov, a lawyer and former first deputy director of the SBI, noted that after the creation of a “manual” expert institution for the NABU, no one would be able to hope for justice.

Due to such manipulations by the NABU with forensic examinations, the level of public trust in anti-corruption agencies is decreasing. According to the results of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center sociological service, almost 60% of respondents do not trust the NABU, and only 3.8% of those who fully trust the detectives.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
