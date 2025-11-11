Mylovanov resigns as member of the Supervisory Board of Energoatom

Tymofiy Mylovanov, former Minister of Economy, has decided to resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of "Energoatom" after the exposure of large-scale corruption schemes in the energy sector, UNN reports.

I am resigning from my position as a member of the Supervisory Board of "Energoatom" - Mylovanov wrote.

Details

He announced that today he submitted an official request to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Supervisory Board.

Mylovanov noted that he proposed to adopt two specific decisions:

1. Temporarily suspend all officials whose names appear in the investigation materials to ensure the objectivity of the process.

2. Create an independent Ethics and Compliance Committee that would conduct a full review of procurement procedures, financial operations, and control systems, involving international experts and conducting a forensic audit.

There is a decision, but it is formal. Everything has become bureaucratic. We listened to a team where "everything is fine." We were convinced for hours that there were no threats. This is a deep incapacity. Those who know me know that I am used to acting. Here there was exactly such a need - to act. Finally, to create normal transparent compliance for "Energoatom." But instead, we are discussing tenders, procedures, some other clarifications for a month and dying in bureaucracy. I feel that we are simply being talked out of it - he summarized.

Context

On November 10, NABU and SAP conducted searches amid the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Against the backdrop of the searches, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.