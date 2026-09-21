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Musk’s company wants to connect Austin and San Antonio with an underground tunnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Boring Co. is developing a tunnel between Austin and San Antonio to cut the journey to less than 30 minutes. The company has raised $3 billion.

Musk’s company wants to connect Austin and San Antonio with an underground tunnel

Elon Musk's company Boring Co. is working on a tunnel project intended to connect the Texas cities of Austin and San Antonio and reduce travel time between them to less than 30 minutes. Musk announced this on the social network X, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Currently, due to traffic congestion, the journey between the cities can take up to 2.5 hours. According to Musk's plan, the underground transportation system will allow this route to be consistently covered in less than half an hour.

This month, Boring Co. raised $3 billion in new funding to develop underground transportation infrastructure.

Boring Co. is expanding its tunnel network

At present, the company's main completed project remains the Vegas Loop in Las Vegas. This year, Boring Co. also began construction of a tunnel in Nashville, and plans to start work on the Dubai Loop at the end of 2026.

In addition, the company is building tunnels in Bastrop, Texas. They are intended to connect Musk's facilities located there and enable employees of Boring Co., SpaceX, Tesla, and X to travel between them.

Musk’s ex-wife revealed the scandalous nickname he allegedly gave the mothers of his 14 children10.09.26, 02:06 • 42849 views

Stepan Haftko

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