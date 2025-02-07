Musk believes AI and drones are the future of warfare

The evolution of artificial intelligence determines the tactics and deployment of forces on the battlefield. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and X, believes that the future of warfare will be determined by artificial intelligence and drones.

Transmits UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, said that the future of warfare is artificial intelligence and drones. Musk said this during a talk last summer at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. A video of this conversation was recently released.

The current war in Ukraine is already largely a war of drones... If there is a major power that has drones, it will be a war with drones. If there is a major power war, it will most likely be a drone war - said 53-year-old Elon Musk.

The billionaire said that the United States needs to invest in drones and accelerate their production in the country.

Drones are fast, maneuverable, and inexpensive and can outperform large military vehicles. - Musk said.

Musk is gradually becoming one of the most influential Americans in the government, largely due to his friendship with former President Donald Trump.

Recall

Elon Musk's assistants have gained access to the US government payment system, through which trillions of dollars in payments are made. This became possible after the Trump administration suspended a senior Treasury official.

White House grants Musk official status of special government employee - CNN