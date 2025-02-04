White House grants Musk official status of special government employee - CNN

Billionaire Elon Musk is now officially serving under US President Donald Trump as a special civil servant. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

According to a White House official, Elon Musk is officially serving under President Donald Trump as a special civil servant.

According to media reports, this means that Elon Musk, a billionaire tech entrepreneur who has played an important role in the new Trump administration, is not a volunteer, but he is not a full-time federal employee either. According to the Department of Justice, a special government employee is “anyone who works or is required to work for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period.”

Importantly, Musk does not receive a salary for this service. According to an official with knowledge of the matter, Musk has a security clearance for top secret information.

Three federal labor unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for giving DOGE access to sensitive Treasury Department data. They claim that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allowed Musk's team to access government payment systems without proper procedures.