“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
White House grants Musk official status of special government employee - CNN

White House grants Musk official status of special government employee - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34695 views

Elon Musk became a special civil servant under President Trump without a salary. He received security clearance and will work no more than 130 days a year.

Billionaire Elon Musk is now officially serving under US President Donald Trump as a special civil servant. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details 

According to a White House official, Elon Musk is officially serving under President Donald Trump as a special civil servant.

According to media reports, this means that Elon Musk, a billionaire tech entrepreneur who has played an important role in the new Trump administration, is not a volunteer, but he is not a full-time federal employee either. According to the Department of Justice, a special government employee is “anyone who works or is required to work for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period.” 

Importantly, Musk does not receive a salary for this service. According to an official with knowledge of the matter,  Musk has a security clearance for top secret information.

Recall 

Three federal labor unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for giving DOGE access to sensitive Treasury Department data. They claim that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allowed Musk's team to access government payment systems without proper procedures. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

