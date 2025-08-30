Murder of MP Parubiy: shot with a short-barreled firearm
In Lviv, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead with a short-barreled firearm. Approximately 8 shots were fired, the shooter's identity and the weapon have not been established.
The People's Deputy, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, was shot with a short-barreled firearm. This was stated by the head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office Mykola Meret during a briefing, as reported by UNN.
Details
"I can say that they shot with a short-barreled firearm," Meret said.
The head of the National Police Department in Lviv Oblast, Oleksandr Shliakhovskyi, added that the firearm has not yet been identified.
Shliakhovskyi reported that approximately 8 shots were fired at Andriy Parubiy.
"Currently, the identity of the shooter has not been established," Shliakhovskyi added.
Context
On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.
The police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.
The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.
The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in Lviv Oblast.
It later became known that the shooter was dressed in a Glovo uniform and was on a bicycle.