Various versions are being considered, including a Russian trace: the prosecutor's office on Parubiy's murder

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
01:59 PM • 4490 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12998 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
11:04 AM • 28567 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 47616 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 159947 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
09:24 AM • 83099 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 71675 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 92742 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 266202 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 219565 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3.5m/s
30%
747mm
Popular news
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineAugust 30, 06:01 AM • 71072 views
Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districtsPhotoAugust 30, 08:35 AM • 15055 views
Ihnat: F-16s worked to repel enemy attack on Ukraine tonightAugust 30, 09:00 AM • 12785 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murder09:59 AM • 18971 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph10:03 AM • 14049 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph10:03 AM • 14644 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 171082 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 176420 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 266202 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 219565 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Groysman
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 78830 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 212640 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 237640 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 236259 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 218495 views
Actual
Fake news
Sukhoi Su-27
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink

Various versions are being considered, including a Russian trace: the prosecutor's office on Parubiy's murder

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Law enforcement is considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion.

Currently, law enforcement is considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker and 9th convocation MP Andriy Parubiy, including a Russian trace. This was stated by the head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office Mykola Meret during a briefing, as reported by UNN

Details 

"Regarding the murder of Iryna Farion - we currently have no information that would link these two crimes. This is what we know for now. Various versions are being considered, including a Russian trace," Meret said. 

Addition

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in the Lviv region.

A video of Andriy Parubiy's murder in Lviv has appeared. A man with a Glovo bag shot the former Verkhovna Rada chairman in the back and fled.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Parubiy
Lviv