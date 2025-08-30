Various versions are being considered, including a Russian trace: the prosecutor's office on Parubiy's murder

Currently, law enforcement is considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker and 9th convocation MP Andriy Parubiy, including a Russian trace. This was stated by the head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office Mykola Meret during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Regarding the murder of Iryna Farion - we currently have no information that would link these two crimes. This is what we know for now. Various versions are being considered, including a Russian trace," Meret said.

Addition

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in the Lviv region.

A video of Andriy Parubiy's murder in Lviv has appeared. A man with a Glovo bag shot the former Verkhovna Rada chairman in the back and fled.