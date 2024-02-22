MP: Prosecutor General Kostin may become Ukraine's new ambassador to the UK

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin may become Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This was stated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The new candidate for the post of ambassador to the UK is the current Prosecutor General Kostin - Goncharenko said.

Addendum

Previously, Vadym Prystaiko was Ukraine's ambassador to the UK. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the diplomat in July 2023.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Ukroboronprom director general Yuriy Husyev as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan.