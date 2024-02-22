MP: Prosecutor General Kostin may become Ukraine's new ambassador to the UK
Kyiv • UNN
According to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may appoint current Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin as Ukraine's new ambassador to the UK.
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin may become Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This was stated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
The new candidate for the post of ambassador to the UK is the current Prosecutor General Kostin
Addendum
Previously, Vadym Prystaiko was Ukraine's ambassador to the UK. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the diplomat in July 2023.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Ukroboronprom director general Yuriy Husyev as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan.