Mourning wreaths appeared near defense companies in Lithuania and the Czech Republic – Russian intelligence services suspected of provocation

In Lithuania and the Czech Republic, funeral wreaths and photographs of the heads of defense companies with black ribbons appeared almost simultaneously near their offices. Lithuanian authorities are treating the incidents as a possible provocation linked to Russian special services, Delfi reports, writes UNN.

Details

In Vilnius, wreaths were left near the building of RSI Europe, a company that produces unmanned systems and supplies FPV drones to Ukraine. A photograph of the company's head, Tomas Milašauskas, with a mourning ribbon was placed nearby.

We are not afraid. This is ordinary intimidation, a provocation, the Russians' usual methods of operation – Milašauskas said, emphasizing that the company would continue to operate.

Suspect detained in Vilnius

Lithuanian police detained one suspect and launched a pretrial investigation. According to LNK sources, the detainee is a Ukrainian citizen who may have been hired by a Belarusian citizen to deliver the wreaths.

Why should Europeans pay for the war? — Latvia calls for frozen Russian assets to be used for Ukraine's benefit

Almost simultaneously, similar wreaths appeared near the office of the defense company CSG in the Czech Republic. A photograph of one of its executives, David Chur, was left nearby. The company is engaged in the production of ammunition and military equipment.

Law enforcement officers are determining whether the incidents in Lithuania and the Czech Republic are connected. Lithuanian officials warn that such provocations may be repeated and call on defense companies to increase vigilance.

The President of Latvia called for increasing the number of border guards due to the threat of provocations near Belarus