The President of Latvia called for increasing the number of border guards due to the threat of provocations near Belarus

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said it was necessary to additionally deploy up to 200 State Border Guard personnel for a rapid response to incidents on the Latvia–Belarus border. He made the statement during a visit to border areas, UNN reports, citing Delfi.

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According to presidential adviser Mārtiņš Dregeris, the Latvia–Belarus border is planned to be equipped with technologies to improve the effectiveness of monitoring by the end of the year. Rinkēvičs stressed that additional human resources are needed to use them to their full potential.

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The president noted that fences, sensors, and video surveillance are only part of the security system. According to him, border guards must respond promptly to incidents, especially in view of cases of damage to infrastructure.

Latvia is preparing for possible provocations

Rinkēvičs said that society must be prepared for provocations, including sabotage and acts of subversion. He noted that the country’s air defense had improved, but as long as russia’s war against Ukraine continues, such threats remain a new reality.

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According to the president, the National Armed Forces, the internal affairs system, and defense structures are working to ensure that the public is informed in a timely manner and that actions are coordinated, but it is impossible to completely rule out incidents.

Rinkēvičs also said that russia and belarus could use this year’s elections in Latvia to spread distrust toward the authorities and law enforcement agencies. He called this part of hybrid warfare.

At the same time, the president noted that there are currently no signs of a concentration of military equipment or units near Latvia’s borders. Latvia, together with its NATO allies, is monitoring the situation and preparing for various scenarios.

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