Mossad smuggled drone parts to attack Iran from within - WSJ

While F-35 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force were raiding Iranian airspace, special mobile groups prepared in advance by intelligence were already working on the ground. They coordinated strikes on air defense systems, missile launchers and other military targets.

This was part of a large-scale secret operation that had been prepared for years and allowed Israel to establish air dominance in the first hours of the conflict.

Strike from within

According to the publication, even before the start of the air strikes, Israel managed to secretly bring hundreds of kamikaze drones into Iran, disguised as civilian cargo. They were reportedly delivered in suitcases, trucks and containers through third countries.

Weapons launched from unmanned platforms also entered Iran. These actions were coordinated by Israeli agents familiar with the local infrastructure. Small groups deployed their equipment near strategic facilities - air defense systems, radars, launchers.

When the Israeli attack began, some teams disabled air defenses, while others struck missile launchers as they moved out of their shelters and prepared to fire. - said one of the informed interlocutors.

The operation was aimed not only at destroying infrastructure, but also at ensuring the safety of Israeli combat aircraft. According to one source, the teams were able to shoot down dozens of missiles in the first hours, even before they were prepared for launch.

The scale of the strike and Iran's response

On the night of Friday to Saturday, Iran fired about 200 missiles at Israeli territory, killing three people and damaging infrastructure around Tel Aviv. But experts say Israel expected a much stronger response.

We expected much more. But that doesn't mean we won't have much more today or tomorrow. - said Sima Shine, a former senior Israeli intelligence officer, now head of the Iranian program at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Air Force actively attacked Iranian air defense to gain air superiority.

This is the deepest distance we have ever operated in Iran. We have created freedom of action in the air. - said Israeli army spokesman Effie Defrin.

Inexpensive drones against complex systems

According to the publication, a similar tactic has already been used by Ukraine: a few weeks ago, Ukrainian drones smuggled into Russia struck military aircraft at bases that attacked Ukrainian cities.

Israel and Ukraine, using simple technologies and flexible tactical groups, were able to effectively destroy the enemy's defenses, the publication says.

It's not just the damage done, but also the nervousness it causes. No one in Iran in the higher echelons of power can be sure that he is not known to Israeli intelligence and will not become a target. - notes Shine.

Penetration deep into Iran and activation of the Mossad The drone operation was not the only one: Israeli intelligence continues to penetrate deep into Iranian territory.

Last year, agents assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by planting explosives in a room at a KVIR guest house. The attack took place during the inauguration of the new Iranian president.

The Mossad also organized information and electronic attacks. In the fall of 2024, a campaign against Hezbollah began, starting with the paralysis of thousands of radio communications and pagers of militants.

An operation that was years in the making

According to sources, Israel began preparing a drone campaign against Iran several years ago. The agency knew exactly where Iranian missile depots were located, but was constantly looking for a way to reach them, given the country's geography and scale.

Trucks that transported missiles from shelters to launch sites played a key role.

According to the source, this was a bottleneck, and Mossad teams destroyed dozens of such vehicles. The teams remained active until late Friday evening, presumably operating in "sleeper cell" mode, awaiting an order for the final phase of the operation.

Israel has launched an operation to eliminate Iran's nuclear potential, which could last several weeks. It was prepared by the IDF for 8 months. The operation is aimed against Iran's nuclear potential.