Mossad smuggled drone parts to attack Iran from within - WSJ

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 13498 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 37550 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 54479 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 51116 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 50241 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 58226 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 49758 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 106967 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69041 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58688 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4m/s
47%
748mm
Popular news
Trump reacted to the shooting in Minnesota, where a representative of the Democrats was killed and a state senator was woundedJune 15, 03:30 AM • 10558 views
Iranian strike on Israel: death toll rises, hundreds already injured, dozens missingJune 15, 03:59 AM • 14027 views
Israel is considering the liquidation of Iran's supreme leaderJune 15, 05:13 AM • 7840 views
Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Trump: they discussed the Middle East, Ukraine and pressure on RussiaJune 15, 06:25 AM • 8906 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 6022 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 36055 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 107568 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 169750 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 176370 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 191735 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Minnesota
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from critics08:57 AM • 3878 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 6056 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 106967 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 53581 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 102917 views
Actual
Fox News
Starlink
Kalibr (missile family)
9K720 Iskander
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Mossad smuggled drone parts to attack Iran from within - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

Israel used smuggled drones and mobile groups to attack Iran's air defense systems and missile installations. This allowed Israel to gain air superiority.

Mossad smuggled drone parts to attack Iran from within - WSJ

While F-35 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force were raiding Iranian airspace, special mobile groups prepared in advance by intelligence were already working on the ground. They coordinated strikes on air defense systems, missile launchers and other military targets.

This was part of a large-scale secret operation that had been prepared for years and allowed Israel to establish air dominance in the first hours of the conflict.

This is reported by WSJ reports UNN.

Strike from within

According to the publication, even before the start of the air strikes, Israel managed to secretly bring hundreds of kamikaze drones into Iran, disguised as civilian cargo. They were reportedly delivered in suitcases, trucks and containers through third countries.

Weapons launched from unmanned platforms also entered Iran. These actions were coordinated by Israeli agents familiar with the local infrastructure. Small groups deployed their equipment near strategic facilities - air defense systems, radars, launchers.

When the Israeli attack began, some teams disabled air defenses, while others struck missile launchers as they moved out of their shelters and prepared to fire.

 - said one of the informed interlocutors. 

The operation was aimed not only at destroying infrastructure, but also at ensuring the safety of Israeli combat aircraft. According to one source, the teams were able to shoot down dozens of missiles in the first hours, even before they were prepared for launch.

The scale of the strike and Iran's response

On the night of Friday to Saturday, Iran fired about 200 missiles at Israeli territory, killing three people and damaging infrastructure around Tel Aviv. But experts say Israel expected a much stronger response.

We expected much more. But that doesn't mean we won't have much more today or tomorrow.

- said Sima Shine, a former senior Israeli intelligence officer, now head of the Iranian program at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Air Force actively attacked Iranian air defense to gain air superiority.

This is the deepest distance we have ever operated in Iran. We have created freedom of action in the air.

- said Israeli army spokesman Effie Defrin.

Inexpensive drones against complex systems

According to the publication, a similar tactic has already been used by Ukraine: a few weeks ago, Ukrainian drones smuggled into Russia struck military aircraft at bases that attacked Ukrainian cities.

Israel and Ukraine, using simple technologies and flexible tactical groups, were able to effectively destroy the enemy's defenses, the publication says.

It's not just the damage done, but also the nervousness it causes. No one in Iran in the higher echelons of power can be sure that he is not known to Israeli intelligence and will not become a target.

- notes Shine. 

Penetration deep into Iran and activation of the Mossad The drone operation was not the only one: Israeli intelligence continues to penetrate deep into Iranian territory.

Last year, agents assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by planting explosives in a room at a KVIR guest house. The attack took place during the inauguration of the new Iranian president.

The Mossad also organized information and electronic attacks. In the fall of 2024, a campaign against Hezbollah began, starting with the paralysis of thousands of radio communications and pagers of militants.

An operation that was years in the making

According to sources, Israel began preparing a drone campaign against Iran several years ago. The agency knew exactly where Iranian missile depots were located, but was constantly looking for a way to reach them, given the country's geography and scale.

Trucks that transported missiles from shelters to launch sites played a key role.

According to the source, this was a bottleneck, and Mossad teams destroyed dozens of such vehicles. The teams remained active until late Friday evening, presumably operating in "sleeper cell" mode, awaiting an order for the final phase of the operation.

Supplement

Israel has launched an operation to eliminate Iran's nuclear potential, which could last several weeks. It was prepared by the IDF for 8 months. The operation is aimed against Iran's nuclear potential.     

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Israel
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Ukraine
Iran
Tel Aviv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9