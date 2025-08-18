Morning attack on Kharkiv: there are dead and wounded, including children

$41.450.00
August 17, 06:51 PM • 12558 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
August 17, 05:11 PM • 22854 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 34732 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 67656 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 128179 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 85367 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 83066 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 66900 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54731 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248247 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Publications
Exclusives
"This is not peace, but capitulation": Europe's reaction to proposals to cede Ukrainian lands to RussiaAugust 17, 05:49 PM • 4328 views
Zelenskyy's plane is heading to the US for a meeting with TrumpAugust 17, 06:04 PM • 6032 views
Mass protests in Israel for the return of hostages and an end to the war in the Gaza StripPhotoAugust 17, 07:19 PM • 10033 views
"Peace" that demands Kyiv surrender Donbas is unacceptable - EU Ambassador to UkraineAugust 17, 07:47 PM • 3822 views
Ukraine has started serial production of Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3,000 kmAugust 17, 09:01 PM • 12660 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 67628 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 370036 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 320676 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 323931 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 330359 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Child
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
White House
Brussels
Alaska
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 25703 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 23487 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 59253 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 48664 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 116889 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Bild
Truth Social
Football
Shahed-136

Morning attack on Kharkiv: there are dead and wounded, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

As a result of the morning attack on Kharkiv on August 18, one person died, 15 were injured, four of them children. Medics hospitalized six victims.

Morning attack on Kharkiv: there are dead and wounded, including children

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on the morning of August 18, at least one person died and 15 more were injured. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, among the injured are four children.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov clarified that the number of victims as a result of the morning strike on Kharkiv is increasing.

6 people have been hospitalized by medics so far. ... A 45-year-old man, unfortunately, died. Medics and all relevant services are working at the "arrival" site

- wrote Syniehubov.

He added that, in particular, a 6-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy need medical attention.

Recall

On the night of August 18, enemy UAVs attacked the Industrial District of Kharkiv, causing a fire in two entrances of a residential high-rise building. A hit on the building was recorded, and people may be under the rubble.

The number of victims of the missile strike on Kharkiv has increased again, rescuers showed the consequences of the attack18.08.25, 02:21 • 1674 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kharkiv