Morning attack on Kharkiv: there are dead and wounded, including children

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on the morning of August 18, at least one person died and 15 more were injured. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, among the injured are four children.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov clarified that the number of victims as a result of the morning strike on Kharkiv is increasing.

6 people have been hospitalized by medics so far. ... A 45-year-old man, unfortunately, died. Medics and all relevant services are working at the "arrival" site - wrote Syniehubov.

He added that, in particular, a 6-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy need medical attention.

Recall

On the night of August 18, enemy UAVs attacked the Industrial District of Kharkiv, causing a fire in two entrances of a residential high-rise building. A hit on the building was recorded, and people may be under the rubble.

