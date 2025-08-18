The number of victims of the missile strike on Kharkiv has increased again, rescuers showed the consequences of the attack

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the evening of August 17 increased to 11 people. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov clarified that among the injured was a 13-year-old child.

All victims experienced an acute stress reaction. Doctors provided highly qualified assistance to everyone. The enemy missile hit the ground near residential buildings. More than 10 multi-story residential buildings and five parked cars were damaged. The blast wave shattered over a thousand windows - said Syniehubov.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service published photos of the consequences of the enemy strike on Kharkiv. They reported that in some apartments, it was necessary to unblock doors and evacuate residents. State Emergency Service psychologists worked at the scene, providing assistance to the victims.

On August 17, in the Industrial district of Kharkiv, a ballistic missile strike on a multi-apartment building was recorded.

