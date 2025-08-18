$41.450.00
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
August 17, 05:11 PM • 12201 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 30056 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 60554 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 124558 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 84208 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 82146 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 66525 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54480 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248056 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
The number of victims of the missile strike on Kharkiv has increased again, rescuers showed the consequences of the attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Eleven people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on August 17, including a 13-year-old child. More than 10 multi-story buildings were damaged, and over a thousand windows were broken.

The number of victims of the missile strike on Kharkiv has increased again, rescuers showed the consequences of the attack

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the evening of August 17 increased to 11 people. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov clarified that among the injured was a 13-year-old child.

All victims experienced an acute stress reaction. Doctors provided highly qualified assistance to everyone. The enemy missile hit the ground near residential buildings. More than 10 multi-story residential buildings and five parked cars were damaged. The blast wave shattered over a thousand windows

- said Syniehubov.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service published photos of the consequences of the enemy strike on Kharkiv. They reported that in some apartments, it was necessary to unblock doors and evacuate residents. State Emergency Service psychologists worked at the scene, providing assistance to the victims.

Recall

On August 17, in the Industrial district of Kharkiv, a ballistic missile strike on a multi-apartment building was recorded.

In Kharkiv, the curfew is being shortened and transport schedules are being changed - mayor15.08.25, 12:39 • 4287 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar
Child
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv