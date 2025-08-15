In Kharkiv, the curfew is being shortened and transport schedules are being changed - mayor

In Kharkiv, the curfew time is being shortened, and accordingly, the operation of urban public transport is being extended, as announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to the shortening of the curfew in Kharkiv, the operation of urban public transport will be extended for the convenience of Kharkiv residents. - wrote Terekhov.

According to him, specialists are currently drawing up new schedules, "taking into account all technical aspects." "This is a large amount of work, because it is necessary to coordinate the movement regime of both metro trains and ground transport that brings passengers to stations," he explained.

Updated information will be promised soon on all official resources of the Kharkiv City Council.

Recall

Kharkiv region is shortening the duration of the curfew. It will be in effect from 00:00 to 05:00 starting August 17, with the exception of communities with an intensified curfew.

Previously, the curfew in the region was in effect from 23:00 to 05:00.

