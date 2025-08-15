$41.450.06
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 3626 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10136 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 13545 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
04:50 AM • 48238 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 85317 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 46595 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 171220 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 195713 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 95343 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 94784 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 1216 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 30841 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 228136 views
In Kharkiv, the curfew is being shortened and transport schedules are being changed - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2434 views

In Kharkiv, the curfew is being shortened, which will allow the city's public transport to operate longer. Specialists are developing new schedules for metro and ground transport.

In Kharkiv, the curfew is being shortened and transport schedules are being changed - mayor

In Kharkiv, the curfew time is being shortened, and accordingly, the operation of urban public transport is being extended, as announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to the shortening of the curfew in Kharkiv, the operation of urban public transport will be extended for the convenience of Kharkiv residents.

- wrote Terekhov.

According to him, specialists are currently drawing up new schedules, "taking into account all technical aspects." "This is a large amount of work, because it is necessary to coordinate the movement regime of both metro trains and ground transport that brings passengers to stations," he explained.

Updated information will be promised soon on all official resources of the Kharkiv City Council.

Recall

Kharkiv region is shortening the duration of the curfew. It will be in effect from 00:00 to 05:00 starting August 17, with the exception of communities with an intensified curfew.

Previously, the curfew in the region was in effect from 23:00 to 05:00.

Kharkiv region shortens curfew duration: what you need to know15.08.25, 11:49 • 3468 views

Julia Shramko

Society
Kharkiv Oblast
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv