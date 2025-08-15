Kharkiv region shortens curfew duration: what you need to know

In the Kharkiv region, the duration of the curfew is being shortened from August 17. The decision was made during a meeting of the Kharkiv Oblast Defense Council chaired by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, the press service of the Oblast Military Administration reported on Friday, writes UNN.

According to the decision, the curfew will last from 00:00 to 05:00. The changes will come into force on the night of August 16-17. At the same time, the decision does not apply to communities in the region where a local enhanced curfew has been introduced due to the security situation. - reported the Oblast Military Administration.

"The issue of shortening the curfew was repeatedly raised by business and retail representatives during meetings of the 'Dialogue between Government and Business' platform. We thoroughly considered this proposal with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, the SBU, and the Ministry of Economy. We also studied the experience of neighboring frontline regions where the curfew is imposed from 00:00 to 05:00. The implementation of such a decision in the Kharkiv region will allow entrepreneurs to increase working hours, which will positively affect the economic climate of the region," Syniehubov noted.