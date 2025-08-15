$41.450.06
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 3816 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
04:50 AM • 34827 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
03:55 AM • 70198 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
03:09 AM • 34482 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 146743 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 175879 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 90085 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 90101 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 83812 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 185434 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Kharkiv region shortens curfew duration: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

The duration of the curfew has been changed in the Kharkiv region. It will be in effect from 00:00 to 05:00 starting August 17, with the exception of communities with an enhanced curfew.

Kharkiv region shortens curfew duration: what you need to know

In the Kharkiv region, the duration of the curfew is being shortened from August 17. The decision was made during a meeting of the Kharkiv Oblast Defense Council chaired by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, the press service of the Oblast Military Administration reported on Friday, writes UNN.

According to the decision, the curfew will last from 00:00 to 05:00. The changes will come into force on the night of August 16-17. At the same time, the decision does not apply to communities in the region where a local enhanced curfew has been introduced due to the security situation.

- reported the Oblast Military Administration.

"The issue of shortening the curfew was repeatedly raised by business and retail representatives during meetings of the 'Dialogue between Government and Business' platform. We thoroughly considered this proposal with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, the SBU, and the Ministry of Economy. We also studied the experience of neighboring frontline regions where the curfew is imposed from 00:00 to 05:00. The implementation of such a decision in the Kharkiv region will allow entrepreneurs to increase working hours, which will positively affect the economic climate of the region," Syniehubov noted.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine