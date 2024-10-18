More than 60 soldiers have been injured on Poland's border with Belarus since the beginning of the year
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of 2024, 63 Polish soldiers have suffered from the aggressive actions of illegal migrants on the border with Belarus. Almost 28 thousand attempts to illegally cross the border were recorded, which is more than in the whole of 2023.
In Poland, on the border with Belarus, 63 soldiers have been injured since the beginning of 2024. This happened due to the aggressive actions of illegal migrants who tried to enter the country. This was reported by Rmf24.pl, according to UNN.
Details
According to Pawel Bejd, Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland, foreigners are showing aggression toward the security forces, including throwing stones and branches at them.
Since the beginning of 2024, 63 servicemen have been injured while detaining or preventing the movement of illegal migrants,
It is noted that since the beginning of this year, almost 28 thousand attempts to illegally cross the border with Belarus have been recorded. This is more than 2,000 more than in all of 2023. The majority of foreigners are citizens of Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Eritrea, India, Ethiopia, and Yemen. At the same time, Poland believes that the scale of what is happening at the border is regulated by the special services of Belarus.
Recall
In April of this year, a group of over 220 aggressive migrants from Belarus attempted to illegally cross the border into Poland by force, but were repelled by the Polish Border Guard and troops.
Poland plans to restrict the right to asylum for refugees from Belarus13.10.24, 00:26 • 23772 views