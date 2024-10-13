Poland plans to restrict the right to asylum for refugees from Belarus
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced plans to temporarily ban asylum for refugees from Belarus. This decision is related to fears that Russia is using migrants to destabilize the EU.
On Saturday, October 12, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a temporary ban on asylum for refugees from Belarus amid fears that Russia is trying to destabilize the EU with the help of migrants. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.
According to the newspaper, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced such plans at a meeting of the ruling Civic Coalition party. This restriction will be part of Poland's new migration strategy.
I will demand it. I will demand that this decision be recognized in Europe,
Tusk explained his decision by the fact that Belarus and Russia are actively abusing the EU's asylum rights. In particular, in recent years, they have been using migrants as a tool in a hybrid war against the West.
In September, Poland recorded 2,500 migrants from the Middle East and Africa trying to cross the border from Belarus, and over the year there were more than 26,000 of them. At the same time, Belarusian security forces are actively helping migrants cross the border to illegally enter Poland.
Poland intends to start building defense fortifications on the borders with Russia and Belarus. The Eastern Shield project envisages the creation of surveillance and drone defense systems by 2028.