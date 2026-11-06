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More than 400 publications from Russia and Belarus found in Ukrainian online stores

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The banned publications were sold on Prom.ua, Rozetka.ua, Shafa.ua, and OLX.ua. The State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting secured their removal and warned the sellers.

More than 400 publications from Russia and Belarus found in Ukrainian online stores

More than 400 Russian and Belarusian publications that were being sold illegally by Ukrainian online stores have been identified. The largest number of such offers was recorded on Prom.ua, Rozetka.ua, Shafa.ua, and OLX.ua. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications, according to UNN.

Details

According to the available information, in cooperation with the administrations of the marketplaces, the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting secured the removal of the prohibited goods. The sellers were also sent warnings.

The State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting instructed other online stores—Gavrosh, Neobooks, BurchBook, and Georgesbooks—to remove the illegal products themselves. If they fail to comply, the agency will initiate restrictions on access to their websites.  Overall, since April 2024, the distribution of more than 13,000 titles of publishing products from Russia and Belarus has been stopped on the Ukrainian internet

—the post says.

We remind you

In Russia, a 300-page manual titled "The Russian Army Defending the Motherland" was published for students in grades 10–11. It contains propagandistic statements about Ukraine and instructions on joining military service under contract.

Alla Kiosak

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