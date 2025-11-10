Money laundered through the office of the Derkach family in the center of Kyiv: NABU revealed new details of large-scale corruption in the energy sector

NAB made a statement amid searches related to possible corruption in the energy sector. Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. This is reported by UNN, referring to the NABU press service.

Details

According to the Bureau, the premises of the office that was engaged in money laundering belonged to the family of former MP and now Russian senator Andriy Derkach, whom NABU and SAP are prosecuting in another criminal case - treason.

In this office, as noted, they kept "black accounting," strictly recorded the funds received, and laundered them through a network of non-resident companies. A significant part of the operations, including cash withdrawals, was carried out outside Ukraine.

It was also established that for providing services to non-members of the criminal organization, the office received payment in the form of a percentage of the amounts processed.

"In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," the NABU press service added.

Earlier, NABU published part of the records in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. The operation is called "Midas." In the audio recordings, the suspects discuss corruption schemes and possible threats from anti-corruption bodies.

It should be recalled that since the morning of November 10, NABU and SAP have been conducting searches amid the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

SAP also showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

