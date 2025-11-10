$41.980.11
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
01:10 PM • 24193 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
12:12 PM • 23722 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 37793 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to Ukraine
09:50 AM • 74304 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
November 10, 09:28 AM • 39868 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 43485 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38526 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30694 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54428 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Money laundered through the office of the Derkach family in the center of Kyiv: NABU revealed new details of large-scale corruption in the energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

NABU announced the discovery of an office in the center of Kyiv, which was used to legalize $100 million obtained through criminal means. The premises belonged to the family of former MP, and now Russian Senator Andriy Derkach.

Money laundered through the office of the Derkach family in the center of Kyiv: NABU revealed new details of large-scale corruption in the energy sector

NAB made a statement amid searches related to possible corruption in the energy sector. Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. This is reported by UNN, referring to the NABU press service.

Details

According to the Bureau, the premises of the office that was engaged in money laundering belonged to the family of former MP and now Russian senator Andriy Derkach, whom NABU and SAP are prosecuting in another criminal case - treason.

In this office, as noted, they kept "black accounting," strictly recorded the funds received, and laundered them through a network of non-resident companies. A significant part of the operations, including cash withdrawals, was carried out outside Ukraine.

It was also established that for providing services to non-members of the criminal organization, the office received payment in the form of a percentage of the amounts processed.

"In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," the NABU press service added.

Earlier, NABU published part of the records in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. The operation is called "Midas." In the audio recordings, the suspects discuss corruption schemes and possible threats from anti-corruption bodies.

It should be recalled that since the morning of November 10, NABU and SAP have been conducting searches amid the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

SAP also showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

Large-scale corruption in energy sector: SAPO reports possible data leak, internal investigation to be launched10.11.25, 17:09 • 1410 views

Lilia Podolyak

