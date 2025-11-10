Large-scale corruption in energy sector: SAPO reports possible data leak, internal investigation to be launched

The head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, has created a commission to conduct an official investigation into the possible leak of pre-trial investigation data from NABU and SAP, UNN reports with reference to SAP.

On the morning of November 10, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, created a commission to conduct an official investigation into the possible leak of pre-trial investigation data from NABU and SAP. - the message says.

As reported by the SAP, Klymenko made this decision based on a report from one of the prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, who is conducting procedural supervision in the investigation of a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector and a number of other cases.

The official investigation is being carried out by the internal control department of the SAP. Its conclusions may serve as a basis for administrative and procedural decisions. - stated in the message.

Recall

On the morning of November 10, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that NABU was searching the former Minister of Energy, and now Minister of Justice, Herman Halushchenko. According to Zheleznyak, searches are also underway at the "Energoatom" company. Later, the SAP confirmed the operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom".

The SAP also reported that it was about the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Later, NABU published part of the records in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. The operation is called "Midas."

During a search of the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme, law enforcement officers found an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols. In particular, a notebook with the inscription "Security Service of the President of the Russian Federation" on the cover, as well as the corresponding logo.