Moldova's future in the EU depends on citizens' choice in autumn elections - Sandu

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that the fate of the country's aspirations to join the European Union lies in the hands of Moldovans themselves, especially ahead of the parliamentary elections to be held in September. This was reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.

Speaking after the first ever EU-Moldova summit in Chisinau, Sandu emphasized that her Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) aims to maintain a majority in parliament, countering pro-Russian forces, particularly the Socialist Party.

Prosperity and peace do not arise on their own - they must be created. The European Union is already coming here. The only risk is if we stop - said Sandu.

The President of Moldova and her party strongly condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and accuse Moscow of attempting to destabilize the situation in the country. Russia, in turn, states that many Moldovans want to maintain close ties with Moscow.

Opinion polls show that no single party is likely to win an outright majority in parliament, which could lead to the need for forming coalitions with other pro-European forces.

During the summit, the EU announced the allocation of the first tranche of 270 million euros within the framework of the Economic Growth Plan for Moldova. The event was attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.

The European Commission supports Ukraine and Moldova in the reform process, stating that both countries are making steady progress. Ukraine has met the criteria for opening the first cluster, including a positive assessment of the plan for minorities.

