Moldova-EU Summit Condemns Russia's War Against Ukraine and Hybrid Attacks

The European Union and Moldova signed a declaration at a joint summit condemning Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the European Commission.

Details

The document states that the European Union and Moldova are working closely together amid threats to regional security caused by Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

We reiterate our strong condemnation of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. In this context, we jointly counter these threats and reaffirm the EU's unwavering support for Moldova's sovereignty, stability, resilience, and economic development. - the document says.

The EU also reaffirms its support for Moldova in countering hybrid attacks from Russia - cyberattacks, the use of energy as a weapon, and attempts to interfere in electoral processes.

We strongly condemn Russia's continued and growing hybrid threats aimed at undermining democratic elections in Moldova, as well as the use of large-scale electoral corruption schemes through local intermediaries. We strongly condemn Russia's continued use of energy as a weapon aimed at destabilizing the political situation in Moldova. - the declaration states.

In addition, the EU and Moldova in the declaration reaffirmed the demand for Russia to immediately withdraw all armed formations from the territory of the temporarily occupied Transnistria.

