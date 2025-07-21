Missile threat: Russia deployed a submarine missile carrier to the Black Sea, several Tu-95s took off from the Olenya airfield

Russia has deployed a submarine missile carrier to the Black Sea, with a maximum salvo of up to 6 Kalibr cruise missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to monitoring channels.

Details

It is noted that the Kilo-class submarine was withdrawn from its basing point in Novorossiysk.

Meanwhile, the Air Force warns of the takeoff of several Tu-95 aircraft from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russia).

Follow our messages! In case of an air raid alert, proceed to the shelter! - the message says.

In addition, "monitors" indicate the presence of over 110 enemy attack UAVs in the airspace of Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of July 20, Russia attacked Ukraine with 57 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the directions of: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia. Zaporizhzhia and the frontline territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were attacked.

A 78-year-old woman died in Sumy region as a result of a Russian UAV attack