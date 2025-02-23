Missile danger: where the air alert has been declared (map)

In the morning of February 23, an air alert was announced in a number of regions. The reason for the signal was a missile threat. UNN informs about this with reference to the Telegram channels of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) and the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Details

The enemy from yesterday continues to attack Ukraine.

As of 06:38, the air alert map looks like this. As you can see, the threat of shelling continues in Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions.

Recall that last night the enemy attacked a number of cities with drones and ballistic missiles. In particular, explosions were heard in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Roz, Odesa district.

