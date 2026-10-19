Missile attack on Kyiv: a metro station on the left bank was damaged

On the night of Monday, October 19, the enemy attacked Kyiv. This was reported by the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the attack, one of the metro stations on the left bank of the capital was damaged.

Also, near the station, fragments caused the running rail and the contact rail to break - Klitschko stated.

It should be added that at 3:01 a.m., the Air Force warned of another ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

We remind you

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the evening of Sunday, October 18, one person was killed.

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