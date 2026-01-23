Mircea Lucescu hospitalized: what is known about the condition of the former coach of Shakhtar and Dynamo

$43.170.01
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 12029 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 13692 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 13895 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 21778 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 46298 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21078 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24054 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 32826 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 71371 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 214 criminal proceedings opened after inspections of boarding schools and orphanages, 94 children rescued
Adjusted strikes on Kyiv and spied on the Defense Forces: SBU detained an agent of Russian special services
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 71371 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Greenland
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announced
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installment
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Mircea Lucescu hospitalized: what is known about the condition of the former coach of Shakhtar and Dynamo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

According to the source, the 80-year-old former coach of Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Kyiv "Dynamo" suffered from a cold this winter. Despite Lucescu undergoing intensive treatment, his health failed him.

Mircea Lucescu hospitalized: what is known about the condition of the former coach of Shakhtar and Dynamo

Today, Romanian football circles are discussing information about the health of the head coach of the Romanian national team, Mircea Lucescu. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Romanian resource ProSport.

Details

According to the source, the 80-year-old former coach of Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv suffered from a cold this winter. Despite intensive treatment, Lucescu's health failed him. It is noted that Mircea also had heart problems, which led to complications and his hospitalization.

The famous coach confirmed his hospitalization and said that he is currently under medical supervision.

"I am hospitalized, it's true. I was in the hospital for some time at the beginning of the year, and then I was discharged. However, then I caught a severe flu and was hospitalized again because I had a high fever - 39 degrees. Now I am under the supervision of doctors and hope for a speedy recovery."

– summarized the specialist.

By the way, the Romanian national team, led by Mircea, currently has a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. For the opportunity to reach the World Cup, the Romanians will first compete with the Turkish national team and, if successful, will face the winner of the Slovakia – Kosovo pair.

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Romania
Slovakia
Turkey
Kosovo