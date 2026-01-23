Mircea Lucescu hospitalized: what is known about the condition of the former coach of Shakhtar and Dynamo

Today, Romanian football circles are discussing information about the health of the head coach of the Romanian national team, Mircea Lucescu. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Romanian resource ProSport.

Details

According to the source, the 80-year-old former coach of Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv suffered from a cold this winter. Despite intensive treatment, Lucescu's health failed him. It is noted that Mircea also had heart problems, which led to complications and his hospitalization.

The famous coach confirmed his hospitalization and said that he is currently under medical supervision.

"I am hospitalized, it's true. I was in the hospital for some time at the beginning of the year, and then I was discharged. However, then I caught a severe flu and was hospitalized again because I had a high fever - 39 degrees. Now I am under the supervision of doctors and hope for a speedy recovery." – summarized the specialist.

By the way, the Romanian national team, led by Mircea, currently has a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. For the opportunity to reach the World Cup, the Romanians will first compete with the Turkish national team and, if successful, will face the winner of the Slovakia – Kosovo pair.