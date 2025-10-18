Ministry of Energy confirmed: Ukrainian specialists are restoring power lines to ZNPP

The Ministry of Energy confirmed that Ukrainian specialists are restoring the power lines of the Zaporizhzhia NPP - for the 42nd time, writes UNN.

Ukrainian specialists are once again restoring the power lines that supply the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Repair work is currently underway. This is the 42nd time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion that Ukrainian energy workers have restored the lines that supply the plant. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Connecting the ZNPP to the Ukrainian energy grid and ensuring its stable operation by Ukrainian specialists, as emphasized by the Ministry of Energy, are fundamental prerequisites for preventing any incidents and accidents at Europe's largest nuclear facility.

"The only reason for unprecedented risks and the threat of a radiation incident in Europe is Russian military aggression, the occupation of the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia NPP, and systematic shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure," the ministry stressed.

Addition

Earlier, the IAEA reported the start of repairs to damaged power lines to the ZNPP after local ceasefire zones were established.