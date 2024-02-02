Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada arrives in Kyiv

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Kyiv. She has already met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and held a joint press conference with him, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Canadian edition of The Globe and Mail, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly is going to launch efforts to repatriate abducted children from Russia in Kyiv on Friday.

Ukraine and Canada held talks on a security assurance agreement