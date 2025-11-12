Mindich's legal ground for leaving Ukraine was having three minor children - SBGS

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:00 PM • 1052 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 7614 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 13784 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 14446 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 18951 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 36924 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 60822 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 80704 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124187 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 56221 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 50067 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 48374 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 47683 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"November 12, 09:15 AM • 24520 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 27705 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 10725 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 27889 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 20489 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 47860 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124181 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 14156 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 48521 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 50215 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 31398 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 45694 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Bild
Series

Mindich's legal ground for leaving Ukraine was having three minor children - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Businessman Timur Mindich left Ukraine on the grounds of having three children under the age of 18. The Border Guard Service confirmed that he had all the necessary documents and no restrictions on leaving.

Mindich's legal ground for leaving Ukraine was having three minor children - SBGS

Businessman Timur Mindich left the territory of Ukraine on the grounds of having three children under the age of 18. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said this in a comment to UNN.

Details

Answering the question that Timur Mindich left Ukraine on the grounds of having three children under the age of 18, Demchenko replied: "Yes, the reason for crossing the border was the presence of 3 children under the age of 18."

Recall

The State Border Guard Service confirmed that Timur Mindich legally crossed the border, having all the necessary documents during martial law. There were no restrictions on his departure from Ukraine, and the SBGS did not receive any instructions to prohibit his departure.

Businessman Timur Mindich left the territory of Ukraine a few hours before the searches began. According to sources, Mindich left with his own passport without any obstacles.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Timur Mindich
Search
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine