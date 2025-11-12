Mindich's legal ground for leaving Ukraine was having three minor children - SBGS

Businessman Timur Mindich left the territory of Ukraine on the grounds of having three children under the age of 18. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said this in a comment to UNN.

Details

Answering the question that Timur Mindich left Ukraine on the grounds of having three children under the age of 18, Demchenko replied: "Yes, the reason for crossing the border was the presence of 3 children under the age of 18."

Recall

The State Border Guard Service confirmed that Timur Mindich legally crossed the border, having all the necessary documents during martial law. There were no restrictions on his departure from Ukraine, and the SBGS did not receive any instructions to prohibit his departure.

Businessman Timur Mindich left the territory of Ukraine a few hours before the searches began. According to sources, Mindich left with his own passport without any obstacles.