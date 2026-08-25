Mindich gave Mudra cash to post bail for Halushchenko — prosecutor

Businessman and figure in the "Midas" case Timur Mindich handed cash to former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra as bail for former Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko. This was stated by an SAPO prosecutor during a hearing on the imposition of a preventive measure on Oleksii Stupak, Chairman of the Board of the state-owned Sense Bank, reports UNN.

In fact, all these events began on June 9, 2026, when Ms. Mudra received an offer to join the organization of the legalization of cash funds whose circumstances indicate that they were obtained through criminal means, directly from a member of a criminal organization who transferred them while wanted and staying in Israel - the prosecutor said.

According to him, the cash was handed over to an unidentified person so that these funds could subsequently be converted into non-cash form through financial transactions.

In particular, through fictitious transactions, the funds were deposited into the accounts of legal entities initially controlled by the participants in these events, giving the funds a legitimate non-cash form. After that, the funds were to be transferred to the HACC account as payment of bail - the prosecutor added.

Update

A prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is asking the High Anti-Corruption Court to remand Oleksii Stupak, Chairman of the Board of the state-owned Sense Bank, in custody with the alternative of posting UAH 150 million bail.

He is suspected of aiding and abetting the legalization (laundering) of property obtained through criminal means.

As reported by the NABU and SAPO, a criminal organization was exposed that operated under the leadership of current and former members of the Ukrainian parliament, with the participation of senior officials of the Office of the President of Ukraine and other individuals.

The SAPO stated that, according to the investigation, the purpose of creating and operating the aforementioned criminal organization was to seize real estate and other assets of legal entities by means of unauthorized interference in the operation of information (automated) networks of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, falsification of court decisions, title documents, and so on.

The day before, a prosecutor in court in the case of another figure stated that, according to the investigation, Iryna Mudra, then Deputy Head of the Office of the President, was involved in the case.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision to suspend the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC "Sense Bank," Mykola Hladyshenko, from exercising his powers for a period of six months.

On November 10, the NABU and SAPO reported an operation exposing a corruption scheme aimed at influencing strategic state-sector enterprises, including JSC "NAEK "Energoatom." The operation was named "Midas."

The NABU released "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, in which code names are mentioned. The SAPO, meanwhile, displayed an "interesting artifact" bearing Russian symbols that law enforcement officers found during a search of the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

The SAPO later disclosed details, stating that the criminal organization's main activity was the systematic receipt of illegal benefits from Energoatom's contractors amounting to 10% to 15% of the value of the contracts.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds had been assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization located in central Kyiv. "In total, about USD 100 million passed through the so-called 'laundry,'" the NABU said.

NABU detectives detained former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko while he was crossing the state border. The detention took place as part of the "Midas" case, and initial investigative actions are ongoing.

The SAPO and NABU notified Halushchenko of suspicion in the "Midas" case.

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the preventive measure for the former Energy Minister in the form of detention for two months, with the alternative of bail amounting to UAH 200 million.

Later, the HACC reduced Herman Halushchenko's bail from UAH 200 million to UAH 150 million.