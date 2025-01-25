Military aid to Ukraine is not stopped - Zelensky on the suspension of US international support for 90 days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the new US administration's suspension of foreign aid to other countries for 90 days, saying that military assistance to Ukraine "has not been stopped." The Head of State said this at a press conference with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu on Saturday, UNN reports.

As for limiting aid... Look, I'm not ready to talk about this today. I know that there is some kind of restriction, we need to look at it in detail, a 90-day limit on humanitarian programs. I know there are a lot of institutions around the world that were previously supported by the US government. I don't know that... I can only say what Ukraine may not receive. And what I am doing. I am focused on military aid, it is not stopped, thank God - Zelensky said at a press conference, a fragment of which was published by the We Are Ukraine TV channel.

Addendum

The day before, it was reported that the U.S. State Department had suspended foreign aid grants. It was claimed that this applied to all countries except Israel and Egypt. Instead, the Pentagon told Voice of America that Trump's order for a 90-day pause in international support does not affect Ukraine's military aid programs.