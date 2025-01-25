ukenru
02:39 PM • 91813 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100793 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108750 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111553 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132275 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103882 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135859 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120211 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 66723 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 114945 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 38175 views
02:48 PM • 36223 views
02:39 PM • 91813 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132275 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135859 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 167508 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 157221 views
03:20 PM • 29558 views
02:48 PM • 36223 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 114945 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 120211 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 140474 views
Military aid to Ukraine is not stopped - Zelensky on the suspension of US international support for 90 days

Military aid to Ukraine is not stopped - Zelensky on the suspension of US international support for 90 days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36777 views

The President of Ukraine says that US military aid has not been suspended, despite the 90-day restriction on humanitarian programs. The Pentagon confirmed that the pause order does not affect military aid to Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the new US administration's suspension of foreign aid to other countries for 90 days, saying that military assistance to Ukraine "has not been stopped." The Head of State said this at a press conference with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu on Saturday, UNN reports.

As for limiting aid... Look, I'm not ready to talk about this today. I know that there is some kind of restriction, we need to look at it in detail, a 90-day limit on humanitarian programs. I know there are a lot of institutions around the world that were previously supported by the US government. I don't know that... I can only say what Ukraine may not receive. And what I am doing. I am focused on military aid, it is not stopped, thank God

- Zelensky said at a press conference, a fragment of which was published by the We Are Ukraine TV channel.

Addendum

The day before, it was reported that the U.S. State Department had suspended foreign aid grants. It was claimed that this applied to all countries except Israel and Egypt. Instead, the Pentagon told Voice of America that Trump's order for a 90-day pause in international support does not affect Ukraine's military aid programs.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
israelIsrael
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
maia-sanduMaia Sandu
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

