Militants kill five police officers in northwest Pakistan

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
05:25 PM • 1132 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 2098 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 4206 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 9794 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 16861 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 15021 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 18910 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 30386 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24011 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 38316 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.7m/s
86%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 14544 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 18706 views
Rada allowed a one-year deferment for military personnel with "18-24 contract"February 11, 11:21 AM • 5690 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 10038 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 15084 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 16855 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 15141 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 18768 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 30381 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 42855 views
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Village
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 2400 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 4418 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 10080 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 14586 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 31323 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Militants kill five police officers in northwest Pakistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

Five police officers were killed in Pakistan after returning from an operation against militants. In response, police eliminated four militants.

Militants kill five police officers in northwest Pakistan

Militants killed five police officers in northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing police, noting that the South Asian country is struggling with a growing wave of Islamist violence, UNN reports.

Details

Police said they were attacked after returning from an operation against militants on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan.

Militants hiding in the forest opened fire on police patrols, the police statement said. In response, police killed four militants.

According to the publication, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Organizers of Islamabad terror attack, which killed over 30 people, detained: Pakistan claims foreign involvement07.02.26, 20:41 • 5133 views

Add

The city is located on the outskirts of the uncontrolled Waziristan region along the Afghan border, which has long been a haven for Islamist militants, primarily local Taliban, also known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Militant violence has escalated since the TTP canceled its ceasefire with Islamabad in late 2022.

On Friday, more than 30 people were killed in a suicide attack at a mosque in Islamabad.

Suicide bomber detonates in Shia mosque in Pakistan: at least 31 dead – media06.02.26, 17:10 • 3839 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
Islamabad
Afghanistan
Pakistan