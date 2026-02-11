Militants kill five police officers in northwest Pakistan

Militants killed five police officers in northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing police, noting that the South Asian country is struggling with a growing wave of Islamist violence, UNN reports.

Police said they were attacked after returning from an operation against militants on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan.

Militants hiding in the forest opened fire on police patrols, the police statement said. In response, police killed four militants.

According to the publication, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The city is located on the outskirts of the uncontrolled Waziristan region along the Afghan border, which has long been a haven for Islamist militants, primarily local Taliban, also known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Militant violence has escalated since the TTP canceled its ceasefire with Islamabad in late 2022.

On Friday, more than 30 people were killed in a suicide attack at a mosque in Islamabad.

