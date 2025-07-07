MHP launches "Community Leaders School 2.0": participants from 13 regions can receive grants up to 1 million hryvnias

The charitable foundation "MHP-Hromadi" together with MHP company and Mariupol State University announced the start of registration for the second wave of the "Community Leaders School" program. The initiative will cover representatives from 13 regions of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The initiative is aimed at developing local leadership, fundraising, veteran initiatives, and project management.

Goal: to help local leaders improve their competencies in project management, social entrepreneurship, fundraising, and effective initiative management. We pay special attention to projects that can meet the challenges of the time - stated in the message of "MHP-Hromadi".

Program participants will receive:

- knowledge and practical skills for implementing ideas in communities;

- mentorship support;

- opportunity to win grants from UAH 500,000 to UAH 1 million on co-financing terms (50%).

The priority areas of this year's program will be:

- energy efficiency;

- youth development;

- veteran policy.

Activists, representatives of local self-government bodies, public organizations, and initiatives from the following regions can apply: Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Volyn, Zhytomyr regions. The deadline for applications is July 11, 2025.

Details and registration - via the link: http://bit.ly/4ef2uW0

Contact person: Ivan Dahaiev, Regional Development Manager, +380636565201, [email protected]

Reference

MHP is an international company in the field of food and agrotechnologies, a producer of high-quality and delicious food products that improve consumers' lives. It develops over 15 food brands, including "Nasha Ryaba", "Apetityna", "Lehko!", "Bashchynskyi", Skott Smeat, RyabChick, and others. Together with partners, the company has opened 1300 retail outlets of various types across Ukraine. These include the "M'yasomarket" chain of stores, delicious and safe fast food establishments Döner Market, "Yizha Svizha" stores, and "Nasha Ryaba".

"MHP - Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that began its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. Its geographical scope covers 13 regions of Ukraine: over 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions caring for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.