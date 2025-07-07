MHP launches "Community Leaders School 2.0": participants from 13 regions can receive grants up to 1 million hryvnias

$41.730.01
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are only Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
MHP launches "Community Leaders School 2.0": participants from 13 regions can receive grants up to 1 million hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 291 views

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation and MHP, together with Mariupol State University, announced the second wave of the "Community Leaders School" program. Participants will gain knowledge, mentorship, and grants up to UAH 1 million on co-financing terms.

MHP launches "Community Leaders School 2.0": participants from 13 regions can receive grants up to 1 million hryvnias

The charitable foundation "MHP-Hromadi" together with MHP company and Mariupol State University announced the start of registration for the second wave of the "Community Leaders School" program. The initiative will cover representatives from 13 regions of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The initiative is aimed at developing local leadership, fundraising, veteran initiatives, and project management.

Goal: to help local leaders improve their competencies in project management, social entrepreneurship, fundraising, and effective initiative management. We pay special attention to projects that can meet the challenges of the time

- stated in the message of "MHP-Hromadi".

Program participants will receive:

- knowledge and practical skills for implementing ideas in communities;

- mentorship support;

- opportunity to win grants from UAH 500,000 to UAH 1 million on co-financing terms (50%).

The priority areas of this year's program will be:

- energy efficiency;

- youth development;

- veteran policy.

Activists, representatives of local self-government bodies, public organizations, and initiatives from the following regions can apply: Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Volyn, Zhytomyr regions. The deadline for applications is July 11, 2025.

Details and registration - via the link: http://bit.ly/4ef2uW0

Contact person: Ivan Dahaiev, Regional Development Manager, +380636565201, [email protected]

Reference

MHP is an international company in the field of food and agrotechnologies, a producer of high-quality and delicious food products that improve consumers' lives. It develops over 15 food brands, including "Nasha Ryaba", "Apetityna", "Lehko!", "Bashchynskyi", Skott Smeat, RyabChick, and others. Together with partners, the company has opened 1300 retail outlets of various types across Ukraine. These include the "M'yasomarket" chain of stores, delicious and safe fast food establishments Döner Market, "Yizha Svizha" stores, and "Nasha Ryaba".

"MHP - Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that began its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. Its geographical scope covers 13 regions of Ukraine: over 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions caring for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

