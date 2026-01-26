MHP became the first Ukrainian agricultural company to be an official partner of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

MHP has become an official partner of the World Economic Forum in Davos – the first Ukrainian company from the agricultural sector and the fourth overall among domestic businesses at this key global platform. The partner status confirms MHP's position as a representative of Ukraine's agri-food and agri-tech sector at the highest international level.

MHP's participation in the Davos forum reflects the company's systemic integration into global discussions on the future of the world economy, food security, sustainable development, and the transformation of value chains.

MHP was represented at the forum by Mykhailo Bno-Airiian, the company's newly appointed Vice President for International Relations Development.

"Five days of discussions and meetings showed: Ukraine and Ukrainian business are very much missed in global conversations today. Although in reality, we already have companies that have achieved serious international heights. MHP has, in recent years, transitioned from a purely Ukrainian business to an international agri-food player. Our task is to become a visible participant in the large global agenda and gradually shape it. This is a difficult task. But, as Davos-2026 showed, it is extremely timely. Ukrainian business must be in these conversations," emphasized Mykhailo Bno-Airiian.

Within the framework of Davos, the company participated in a number of strategic discussions and bilateral meetings with representatives of international institutions, governments, investors, and global businesses, including the President of the World Economic Forum, the Chairman of the Munich Security Conference, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, the Prime Minister of Croatia, as well as the Ministers of Economy, Trade, and Finance of Germany, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea.

The focus of the discussions covered the role of the agricultural sector in global food security, investments in agritech, bioenergy, and the circular economy, as well as the contribution of Ukrainian business to the economic resilience of Europe and the world.

Special attention was paid to the strategic dialogue with the forum's leadership. During a meeting with Marwen Garbaa, Head of European Partnership Development, MHP confirmed its readiness for a systemic and long-term presence in key discussions within the forum. The company also declared its intention to actively participate in shaping and promoting the global agenda on food security, combating hunger, ensuring global protein stability, and developing sustainable and responsible agri-food systems.

Obtaining partner status at the forum confirms MHP's international recognition as a vertically integrated agri-food and food-tech company operating according to the highest standards of corporate governance, sustainable development, and responsible investment. For Ukraine, this is also an important signal: even in wartime conditions, Ukrainian companies not only maintain operational capacity but also become full participants in the global strategic dialogue.

MHP's presence in Davos as an official partner of the forum strengthens Ukraine's voice in discussions about the future of the world economy and underscores the growing role of the Ukrainian agricultural sector as one of the key factors of global stability and food security.